Lagos LG Poll: Aspirant Emphasises Youth Devt

Mr. Taiwo Olasunkanmi, one of the aspirants for the Agege Local Government Chairmanship position, has promised to deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

Olasunkanmi, while picking up his nomination form at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Lagos, said that his major development agenda for Agege would focus on three key areas: infrastructure improvement, youth empowerment, and community engagement.

“My aim is to enhance road networks, ensure reliable public services, and improve healthcare facilities,” he said.

“Additionally, I will prioritise initiatives that empower our youth through skill acquisition programmes and job creation opportunities. Community engagement will also be vital, as

“I intend to establish regular town hall meetings to ensure the voices of Agege residents are heard and incorporated into our development plans.”

Olasunkanmi also added that his primary focus would be on infrastructure development and public service delivery.

The aspirant believes that a solid foundation of infrastructure, such as roads, drainage systems, and public transportation, would significantly improve the quality of life for residents.

“I will also focus on enhancing education and healthcare services to ensure that all citizens have access to essential resources,” he added.

