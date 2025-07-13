Lagos LG Poll: APC Wins Isolo, Igando-Ikotun LCDA

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Sunday declared the incumbent Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Olasoju Adebayo, as the winner of the Saturday’s chairmanship election.

Running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olasoju, alongside his Deputy, Shakir Sadiq Adeola, emerged victorious with a commanding lead over his rivals.

According to the Electoral Officer, Olasumbo Sogunle-Muniru, Olasoju secured 22,331 votes, defeating his closest contenders, Ladi Shonubi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 1,144 votes, and Fasasi of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 864 votes.

Similarly, the returning officer declared APC Lasisi Ayinde Akinsanya, Chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA, the winner of the local government elections.

According to him, he secured a commanding victory with 14,488 votes, defeating all opponents and securing a second term in office.