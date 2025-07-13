Lagos LG Poll: APC Wins In Ikorodu, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA

The chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have emerged winners of the Lagos State Local Government (LG) election held on Saturday, July 12 in Ikorodu Local Government Area and Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) returning officer, Alhaji Aregbesola Yekinni, declared Adedayo Ladega as the duly elected Chairman of Ikorodu LG, having secured 38,946 votes.

His closest rivals, Saidat Odofin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 2,592 votes; Labour Party (LP) candidate, Abdulazeez Awesu, garnered 2,753 votes, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate scored 68 votes.

Similarly, the LASIEC returning officer, Arimoro Oluwakanyinsola, declared Hammed Aroyewun of APC the winner in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA, after he garnered 15,015 votes to defeat Liadi Olawale of the PDP, who scored 341 votes.