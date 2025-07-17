Lagos LG Poll: APC Dismisses Opposition’s Claims Of Electoral Fraud

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dismissed claims by opposition parties discrediting Saturday’s local government election.

In a statement, the ruling party described the opposition’s claims of electoral malpractice as “baseless” and “ill-advised.”

The party stressed that the elections were conducted in full compliance with all legal and procedural requirements, under the supervision of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and with the participation of civil society observers and relevant stakeholders.

It urged the opposition to act responsibly and channel any grievances through the proper legal channels rather than resorting to public smear campaigns aimed at undermining democratic institutions. The statement reads in part:

“We have noted with concern the baseless and ill-advised efforts by certain opposition parties to discredit the recently concluded local government elections.

“These attempts, marked by misinformation, sensationalism, and outright falsehoods, are not only a disservice to the democratic process but also an insult to the people of Lagos who participated in a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.

“The outcome of the elections reflects the will of the people and affirms their continued confidence in the ruling party’s track record of performance and service delivery.

“We categorically reject the unsubstantiated claims of electoral malpractice being peddled by the opposition, whose actions seem driven more by desperation than by a commitment to democratic ideals.

“Lagosians will not be misled by political actors who resort to theatrics instead of engaging meaningfully with the electorate.

“The people of Lagos have spoken through the ballot, and their voice must be respected.

“We urge the opposition to put the interests of Lagos above partisan politics and work together for the continued progress and stability of our state.”