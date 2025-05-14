Lagos LG: PDP To Adopt Consensus Candidates For July 12

Share

…..Primaries Set for May 17

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to adopt consensus candidates for chairmanship and councillorship positions ahead of the upcoming local government elections scheduled for July 12, 2025.

The party has fixed its primaries for Saturday, May 17, to be conducted across all local government secretariats in the state.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, PDP Vice Chairman (Central), Hakeem Olalemi, stated that the consensus approach would be guided by mutual agreements reached among stakeholders within each council area.

READ ALSO:

“Our great party, the PDP, will conduct its primaries at various local government secretariats on May 17. We strongly believe our chances are bright in the next local government election. We are optimistic and hope the process will be free and fair,” Olalemi said.

He acknowledged the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), but stressed that the PDP remains undeterred in its pursuit of victory.

“We know the ruling party has significant control over the state electoral body, but we are ready to go head-to-head with the APC. By God’s grace, we will emerge victorious. We are fully prepared physically, morally, and in every other way,” he added.

Also commenting on the party’s preparedness, Lagos PDP Chairman, Hon. Phillips Aivoji, expressed strong optimism about the PDP’s prospects in the upcoming polls.

“We are in this race to win. We will continue to mobilize the people to support and vote for the PDP. I believe we have a strong chance in several areas, while in others, we are prepared to battle it out,” Aivoji stated.

He further assured that Lagosians stand to benefit from quality leadership under a PDP-led administration.

“With the PDP, Lagosians can expect good governance, purposeful leadership, and a people-centered administration. The citizens will be our top priority if we are elected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the APC conducted its primary elections last Saturday to select its candidates for the July 12 local government polls.

Share