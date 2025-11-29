Lagos LG Partners Firm To Crash Food Prices For Residents

As way of curbing rising hunger occasioned by soaring food prices, the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon. Ganiyu Obasa secured a partnership deal with a Lagos based firm, T.Topps Foods to slash food prices by 50 per cent for 5000 residents in the community.

The initiative is coming under third edition of the food subsidy programme that slashes the prices of staple commodities by 50 per cent coming after first and the second editions, which had over 4000 residents in attendance.

According to the organisers, the third edition had more than 5000 residents in attendance at the Agege Stadium in Lagos with Obasa, stating that the initiative was designed to support those in need, particularly the elderly, people with disabilities and the poorest households in the community.

Discounted items include 16 staple foods such as rice, beans, yam, semovita, pasta, noodles, garri, palm oil, vegetable oil, and frozen chicken.

For instance, noodles that usually sell for N10,000 per carton in the open market were sold for N5,000, while chicken prices dropped from N6,000 per kilo to N3,000 and that the initiative will run quarterly, with the next edition scheduled for December.

“Food is an essential part of human life, people must have access to food, it is very important for existence, and that informs our decision to boost the community with our partners and we can always get better,” Ganiyu Obasa said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Bayo Adefeso, said: “We thank our chairman, Ganiyu Obasa, for looking out for us. We are all in need and we are happy with this initiative which is first of its kind in our community.”