The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Thursday fixed Friday, May 16, for its chairmanship primaries for the July 12 Local Government election in the state.

The LP State Chairman, Pastor Dayo Ekong, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to Ekong, the chairmanship primaries would be held at the various council areas and the party will adopt the delegate-based mode (indirect) to pick its candidates.

“Our councillorship primaries will hold today (Thursday) across all the wards, while the chairmanship primaries will be held on Friday in all the local government areas.

“We are committed to free, fair and transparent primary elections.

“We are confident of a good outing in the election,” the chairman said.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission is to conduct the election in 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

