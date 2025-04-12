Lagos LG Election Holds July 12

Share

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has released a notice of election for the offices of Chairmen and Councilors across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State.

The elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, and will cover 376 wards across Lagos State.

A run-off or re-run election, if necessary, has been slated for Saturday, July 19, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Commission, Tope Ojo, said LASIEC is intensifying preparations to conduct elections that will usher in a new administration at the grassroots level.

Ojo also urged all registered political parties to visit the Commission’s headquarters to obtain nomination and other relevant forms on behalf of their candidates.

According to the election timetable, a meeting between the Local Government Stakeholders’ Committee (LOSEC) and all registered political parties will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, while the publication of election guidelines is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Campaigns and rallies by political parties will commence on Friday, April 18, and end on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The notice also stated that the submission of nomination forms for “substituted” and “only candidates” by political parties will take place between Wednesday, June 18, and Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (rtd), assured all stakeholders of a level playing field, reiterating the Commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in accordance with international best practices.

She also urged political parties and aspirants to adhere strictly to the election timetable.

