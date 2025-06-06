Lagos LG Chair Rejoices With Muslims

Share

The Chairman, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Princess Surah Animashaun, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah’s and entire Epe citizens on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The chairperson in a statement made available to journalists, said: “As an elected Chairperson who enjoys the goodwill of the good people of this council, let me assure you that we are going to continue with measures of better welfare for the citizens of our council and most significantly, our workers.

“With the developmental strides we’ve embarked on so far in the council, I want to give further assurance of more unprecedented development to take place in the nooks and crannies of the council.”

