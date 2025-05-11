Lagos Legends Club Plans IGP Egbetokun Four-Sport Competition For Schools

Share

The Lagos Legends Club, a group of retired sportsmen residing in Lagos State, is set to launch the annual Inspector General of Police (IGP) Four-Sport Championships for schools across Nigeria.

The initiative, driven by former national and international athletes, aims to foster teamwork, mentorship, and build positive relationships between law enforcement and the wider community.

During a recent courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, at Force Headquarters in Abuja, the delegation—led by former Super Eagles player and ex-Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni—unveiled plans for the youth-centered sports competition.

Akanni emphasized the transformative potential of the event, saying, “This championship is designed to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young Nigerians by using sports as a powerful tool for engagement and development.”

He commended the IGP for the warm reception and noted that only someone with a sporting background like Egbetokun could create such a welcoming atmosphere.

“We were thrilled to discover that the IGP shares our passion for sports, having played football during his school days at Ahmadiyya College, Agege,” Akanni said.

He described the conversation with the IGP as “inspiring,” especially given the IGP’s enthusiasm for leveraging sports—particularly football—to reach and uplift Nigerian youths.

Akanni also lauded Egbetokun’s leadership style and reforms in the police force, praising his track record over the past 18 months.

“His innovative approach to policing and his focus on youth development are commendable. I encourage him to continue his excellent work,” he added.

He revealed that the modalities for the IGP Four-Sport Championships will be unveiled soon, with a detailed format expected to be announced to the public.

