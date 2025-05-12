New Telegraph

May 12, 2025
Lagos Legends Club Plans IGP Egbetokun Four-Sport Competition For Schools

Lagos Legends Club, a collection of former sportsmen resident in Lagos State, is set to launch an annual Inspector General of Police (IGP) Four-sport Championships for schools across Nigeria.

According to the ex-internationals, this initiative aims to promote teamwork, mentorship, and positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Speaking when the leadership of the ex-internationals paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, in Abuja re cently, Waidi Akanni, a former Super Eagles player and also former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, stressed that this sports competition aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young Nigerians.

While commending the IGP for the warm reception and cordial atmosphere accorded to the ex-internationals at the Force Headquarters in Abuja during the visit, he said only a former sportsman like the IGP could have done that.

