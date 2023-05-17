Lagos Leather Fair, Staying Ahead, returns for 2023 edition

Lagos Leather fair, a platform created to showcase leather designers and the potential value of the leather industry in Nigeria and Africa has an- nounced the launch of the 2023 edition of the Fair. As it celebrates its sixth year, Lagos Leather Fair has consistently main- tained its leading position as the driv- ing force behind the realization of the untapped opportunities in the Nigerian leather ecosystem and Africa as a whole. Themed ‘Staying Ahead: Creativity, Collaboration, Commitment’, this year’s edition will take place June 17 and 18, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Vic- toria Island, Lagos. The Leather Fair will bring together indigenous brands, emerging and established designers as well as international brands to show- case their products and services to the