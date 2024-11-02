New Telegraph

November 2, 2024
Lagos LCDA Chairman, Olakanle Is Dead

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Oladotun Olakanle passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The cause of his death remains unknown as of the time of this report.

