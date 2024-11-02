Lagos LCDA Chairman, Olakanle Is Dead

Share

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Oladotun Olakanle passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The cause of his death remains unknown as of the time of this report.

According to Western Post, Olakanle was said to be very active at work on Friday, November 1, 2024 as his administration distributed vehicles to police formations in the council area. READ ALSO: Lagos Civil Service Hosts Summit To Foster Collaboration

Obasa Presents Vehicles To Lagos Assembly Senior Staff Reports also stated that he was at the burial party for the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Adesola Taiwo, Chief Executive Officer of Adefemi Taiwo Hospitals on Thursday, 31 October, 2024. “We were at a party together on Thursday. His death is still devastating to me,” a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said. It would be recalled that Olakanle’s predecessor, Babatunde Oke, also died in office deep into his second term few years ago.

