Lagos Lawyer, Ubani, To Bury Mother Dec

The funeral arrangement of the mother to Lagos based lawyer, Mr. Monday Ubani, SAN, Mrs. Nsomma Gladys Ubani, has been scheduled for Saturday, December 27, at her hometown in Awomukwu, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

Dr Ubani, a Lagos-based activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described his late mother as a virtuous woman, devoted Christian, and community pillar whose love, wisdom, and faith left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

He extended an open invitation to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to join the Ubani family in celebrating the life and legacy of their beloved matriarch, noting that the event will be a thanksgiving for a life well spent.