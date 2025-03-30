Lagos Lawmakers Urged To Expedite Action On Safe School Declaration Bill

Share

A cross-section of stakeholders in the education sector has called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to take immediate action on a bill for the Safe School Declaration (SSD) in the State.

They emphasized the need for the State government to adopt and implement measures addressing the lack of safety and security in Schools.

The Stakeholders expressed concerns over the slow response of State Legislators in Nigeria to the SSD bills presented by various organizations, NGOs, and individuals since 2018 when the federal government adopted the Safe Schools Declaration policy.

Speaking at a two-day meeting titled “Financing Plan for the Implementation of the Safe School Declaration (SSD) in Lagos State,” participants urged Lagos lawmakers to begin deliberations on the bill and set an example for other States.

The National Network Coordinator of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Nigeria, Bridget Osakwe, stressed the urgent need for measures to ensure the safety of children in schools.

Represented by WANEP’s Head of Programme, Patience Ikpeh Obaulo, she encouraged stakeholders to continue advocating for legal frameworks and resource plans for implementing the SSD policy.

The founder of the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC), Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, explained that the initiative aims to strengthen partnerships across sectors, particularly in developing a costed action plan for financing safe schools.

Represented by WARDC’s National Project Coordinator for SSD, Jennifer Nwokedike, she noted that at the national level, the bill has passed the first reading and called on Lagos lawmakers to follow suit by passing the Safe School bill into law.

She acknowledged Lagos State’s efforts toward safe school policies but emphasized the need for legislative backing to ensure sustainable implementation and funding.

Chief Superintendent of Police Opadola Elizabeth, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Ojodu and Lagos State Police Officer in charge of the Safe School Project, highlighted the importance of ensuring safety in schools.

She said that a secure learning environment benefits not only students but also teachers and school infrastructure.

She noted that while other states have begun implementation, stakeholders are looking to Lagos as the “Centre of Excellence” to take the lead.

A member of the Lagos State Safe School Technical Working Group, Richard Odeyemi, assured that they are well-prepared and will soon engage with the State House of Assembly to advocate for the legislation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

