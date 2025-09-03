Lagos Lawmaker Takes Empowerment To Constituents’ Doorsteps

It was a day of emotions and pleasant surprises in Ikoyi-Obalende and parts of Victoria Island as Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, took his empowerment initiative directly to the streets.

Unlike previous empowerment programmes held at his constituency office, Yishawu and his team this time visited designated areas to distribute business-support tools and equipment to residents. Items given out included sewing machines, hair dryers, gas cookers, ovens, DSTV installation kits, and provisions.

Beneficiaries expressed joy and gratitude for the unexpected gesture. Temitope Ashola, a fresh graduate and hairstylist who received a hair dryer, described Yishawu as a leader who builds others and is not self-centred. An elderly woman, Mrs. Grace, was moved to tears after receiving cartons of noodles to boost her petty trade.

Speaking with journalists, Yishawu explained that the initiative was designed to inject tools and equipment into existing small businesses while also supporting startups.

“The idea is to go around and give our youths and constituents what they need to revamp their businesses. With this, we can help them stay afloat and grow,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that more than 250 people had benefited from the programme earlier at the constituency centre, while dozens more received support during his street visits.

He emphasized that the new approach allows him to relate better with constituents, understand their needs firsthand, and provide tailored support.

One beneficiary, Mr. Godwin Douglas, an electronics and DSTV installer, received a satellite finder that will make his work more efficient.

“With this tool, I can complete installations in less time. It will improve my business greatly,” he said.

Other beneficiaries, including tailors, hairdressers, and shop owners, also received tools to scale up their enterprises. Many described the gesture as a practical step toward reducing unemployment and improving livelihoods.

Yishawu assured that the empowerment drive would continue as part of his efforts to bring government closer to the people and ensure inclusive growth in Eti-Osa Constituency II.