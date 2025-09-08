Lukman Orelope, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Alimosho Constituency 1, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in curbing insecurity across Nigeria.

Speaking during the 10th Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Alimosho under the theme, “Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda”, the lawmaker acknowledged the President’s zeal for national security and developmental progress.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is anchored on strategic priority areas crucial for national development. These priorities underscore the administration’s commitment to driving sustainable growth, enhancing security, and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.”

Citing the recent neutralisation of two notorious bandits linked with Al-Qaeda in Africa, the lawmaker further praised Tinubu’s administration.

“The Tinubu administration has significantly strengthened our national security architecture. This achievement received the praises of the governments of the United States of America and the United Kingdom.”

The Lawmaker maintained that the Lagos Assembly’s commitment to supporting state and federal governments to aid transformation has not changed.

Orelope further distributed N100,000 each to 100 residents, reaffirming his plans to finish ongoing road and infrastructure projects. He also announced a proposal for a General Hospital in Agbado Oke-Odo

The Lawmaker’s leadership style and efforts in advancing healthcare, education and security were applauded by other constituents.