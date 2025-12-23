Lagos Lawmaker Presents N1m Cheque To Winner Of OAT Football Competition

In the spirit of promoting sportsmanship amongst youths, the lawmaker representing Somolu constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Abiodun Orekoya, has presented a cheque of N1 milloon and other consolation prizes to the Bariga Ward E team after defeating their contender from Somolu Ward H a 1-0 to emerge.

The presentation was made during the Season 4th edition finale of the Orekoya Alliance Tournament (OAT) a football competition for youths under 17 in Somolu and Bariga.

Speaking on the significance of the football tournament, Orekoya explained that youth engagement initiatives like OAT provide opportunities for talent exhibition and development, foster unity, and create space for exploration.