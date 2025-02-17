New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
Lagos Lawmaker Pass Vote Of Confidence On Meranda

Amid the ongoing drama in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the members of the House on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Princess Mojisola Meranda to continue to steer the affairs of the House.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the men of the Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stormed the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly, sealing up the offices of the Speaker, her Deputy and clerk of the House.

Moving the motion on the floor of the House, a lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo 2, Oladipo Ajomale said that, the Speaker has been elected by the lawmakers and that they are confident that she is the perfect leader the House needs at this time.

The vote of confidence was seconded by Aro Moshood, another lawmaker after which the remaining 34 lawmakers supported the motion and afterwards, passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The House however adjourned sitting till further notice.

