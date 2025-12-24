Lagos Lawmaker Leads Badagry Fitness Walk To Promote Health, Unity

Hundreds of residents of Badagry turned out for the Badagry Fitness Walk, an initiative organised by the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Bonu, aimed at promoting physical fitness, community bonding and unity.

The event, tagged “Badagry Walk with Asiwaju” and popularly known as “Bonu Walk for Fitness,” commenced from Agia/Topo Garage and passed through Attah Roundabout, Badagry Secretariat, Ajara Topa, Sychomor Hotel and Gbaji, before culminating at Suntan Beach, Badagry West.

Participants, drawn from across the ancient town, included youths, adults and senior citizens, creating a colourful and energetic atmosphere marked by music, enthusiasm and collective participation.

The walk attracted several notable personalities, including popular Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun, musician Small Doctor, and the Member of the House of Representatives for Badagry Federal Constituency, Hon. Sesi Whingan, alongside other political and community leaders.

Speaking on the significance of the event, organisers described the fitness walk as more than an exercise session, noting that it symbolised the unity, resilience and shared commitment of the Badagry people to healthy living and social cohesion.

Many participants commended Hon. Bonu for initiating the programme, describing it as a timely intervention to encourage wellness while strengthening the bond between leaders and constituents. The event also provided an avenue for community engagement and interaction among residents from different backgrounds.

Organisers expressed appreciation to all participants, supporters and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the walk, describing the massive turnout as a clear vindication of the community’s desire for initiatives that promote health, unity and togetherness.

With the success of the “Bonu Walk for Fitness,” stakeholders say similar community-focused programmes are likely to continue to thrive in Badagry, reinforcing the town’s spirit of unity and collective progress.