Lagos Lawmaker Launches 50% Discount Food Market For Constituents

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, has launched a 50 per cent discount food market to support residents during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The initiative, held on Saturday within the constituency, featured the sale of essential food items at heavily subsidised rates, with some products discounted by more than 50 per cent.

Items made available included rice, beans, gari, yam, palm oil, eggs, bread, meat, chicken, fish and Indomie noodles. Beneficiaries also received free pepper mixes to support household meal preparation during the festive season.

Speaking at the event, Yishawu said the discount market was part of his ongoing social intervention programmes aimed at easing the economic burden on residents, particularly amid rising food prices.

“We run several programmes in our constituency, from education and digital training to entrepreneurship. Considering the festive season, we decided to reach out to our people by significantly reducing the prices of staple food items they really need,” he said.

The lawmaker disclosed that over 10,000 food items were made available, with each participant allowed to purchase up to five items to ensure wider access. He added that buyers were permitted to combine different food categories based on their household needs.

Yishawu said although the initiative was being introduced for the first time, plans were underway to make it a regular feature during festive periods.

He cited the sustainability of past interventions, including a free school bus scheme that has been running for more than five years, as evidence of his commitment to continuity.

On participation, he stressed that the programme was non-partisan. “Nobody was asked for a party card. We represent everybody in this constituency. Information about the programme was disseminated through SMS, billboards, flyers and social media over several weeks,” he said.

He explained that voter registration cards were used solely to confirm residency within the constituency, while also encouraging eligible citizens to register as voters in line with their civic responsibilities.

The initiative attracted commendation from local government officials and political leaders. Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Bola Oladunjoye, described the programme as timely and impactful, noting that “every saving counts” for families in the face of escalating food costs.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Iru/Victoria Island LCDA, Mrs Aminat, praised Yishawu for consistently supporting constituents, saying the discount market would enable residents to enjoy affordable food items during the festive season.

Beneficiaries also expressed appreciation, with one resident describing the prices as “amazingly low” and saying the initiative would help less-privileged families celebrate the holidays with dignity.

As large crowds continued to turn up hours after the programme commenced, Yishawu assured residents that adequate supplies had been provided to meet demand, reaffirming his commitment to initiatives that bring relief and tangible support to his constituents.