Lagos Lawmaker Empowers 250 Constituents 

The Lawmaker representing Eti Osa Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams, has empowered 250 constituents with N100,000 each, totaling N25 million, during the 10th Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting at Orchid Hotel, Eleganza, on Thursday.

Adams, who is also the Majority Leader of the House, said the empowerment is part of his ongoing efforts to support residents. “Today, I will give out N25 million as empowerment to 250 persons, and 100 POS machines to selected beneficiaries to start businesses. This will be given in cash today,” he said, promising to continue delivering for his constituents.

Senator Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, pledged N1 billion for the rehabilitation of Lekki-Epe Expressway, provision of school books, and solar panels for some areas in the constituency. He also contributed N3 million to the empowerment fund.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, highlighted the meeting’s theme—“Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda”—as an effort to showcase tangible benefits of governance under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He cited economic reforms, infrastructure development, security improvements, and digital transformation as key achievements.

Local government officials also addressed community challenges. Hon. Samson Agunbiade, Chairman of Eti Osa East LCDA, urged residents to tackle environmental issues, open grazing, and cultism while emphasizing youth empowerment and economic welfare. Deputy Chairman of Iru LCDA, Hon. Murisiq Ajasa, outlined ongoing community projects, including healthcare engagement, road construction, environmental cleanup, and rapid response mechanisms for security concerns.

The event also featured Mr. Daramola Arobadade, Vice Chairman of APC Lagos Central, who encouraged residents to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that voting is essential to having a voice in governance. The meeting was attended by residents, traders, youths, and political leaders from across the constituency.