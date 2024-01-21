Lagos Lawmaker, Desmond Elliot Empowers 500 Widows In Surulere

In fulfillment of his electoral promises to his constituents, a lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot, has empowered 500 widows in his constituency.

The event tagged, “DOE support for Widows” was held at the Surulere Council Secretariat on Sunday.

The lawmaker presented cash gifts, bags of grains, and other food items to the widows across different party affiliations.

Elliott urged the widows and other participants at the event to support and vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives by-election scheduled for Saturday, February 3.

He said: “We know how difficult January is but with this support, we are identifying with our widows, telling them we are with them. This is also to make this year a good year for the widows and the widowers. We are giving provisions and cash support to over 500 widows.

“I am therefore appealing to our widows to give their support to the candidate of the APC, Hon Laguda as they have done for me in the last year. We are giving LagosRide to seven people and we have done this in the last nine months. Also, we are giving scholarships to children of the deceased widows.”

On his part, the Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Hon Bamidele Sulaiman Yusuf, said the support is timely as it is aimed at lessening the burden of the widows.

He said: “I want to appreciate DOE for this support for widows in Surulere Constituency 1. It is the second week of the year, we have to identify with our widows hence this support.

“Also we have an election coming in February, this is also to identify and mobilise support for the candidate of the party, Hon Fuad Laguda. And we are sure victory is certain for our party and our candidate with the support of the people.”