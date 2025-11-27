Lagos Launches World AIDS Day 2025 Campaign

The Lagos State Government has commenced activities for World AIDS Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening HIV prevention, testing, and treatment across the state.

The announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, during a press briefing on Thursday in Lagos.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Overcoming Disruptions: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response,” Dr. Animashaun praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the state’s healthcare systems and community structures, which have enabled consistent progress in HIV control.

She noted that earlier disruptions caused by a US Stop Work Order affected essential community-level services, including HIV testing, counselling, psychosocial support, and outreach in hard-to-reach areas.

Despite these setbacks, community networks, peer educators, support groups, and civil society organizations quickly resumed activities, ensuring that newly diagnosed individuals were linked to treatment.

Dr. Animashaun disclosed that Lagos State has an estimated 160,000 residents living with HIV, with 147,466 currently on antiretroviral treatment. From January to September 2025, 222,415 HIV tests were conducted, reflecting a decline of 28.9 percent from the previous year due to service disruptions.

The ongoing Statewide Community HIV Testing Campaign, launched on November 18, has tested 9,943 residents, including 3,402 males and 6,541 females, with a positivity rate of 2 percent.

All individuals testing positive have been linked to care. Youths aged 20–35 and women in communities such as Ikorodu, Badagry, Ojo, and Mushin are participating actively.

The Lagos State Community Recovery Plan is being fully implemented to restore momentum, with intensified outreach in high-priority areas, reactivation of support groups, expanded multi-month drug dispensing, and tracking of persons who have fallen out of care.

Activities lined up for World AIDS Day include a Jumat service, novelty football match, church service, awareness walk with an empowerment programme, and a high-level symposium bringing together experts, partners, and community groups to deepen collaboration.

A major focus of this year’s campaign is the fight against stigma and discrimination. Dr. Animashaun emphasized that no individual should feel excluded or dehumanized due to their HIV status and acknowledged the media’s critical role in promoting awareness and accurate information.

She concluded with a call for collective responsibility:

“As we commemorate World AIDS Day 2025, let us strengthen community networks, support early testing, and ensure every Lagos resident has access to care without fear or stigma. Together, under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, we can sustain the HIV response and build a healthier, stronger Lagos.”