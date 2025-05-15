Lagos Launches SWIFT Project To Boost Women’s Access To Family Planning Services

Share

In a decisive step to improve access to family planning for women in Lagos State, the Ministry of Health on May 14, 2025, officially launched the SWIFT Project — Supporting Women’s Increased Access to Family Planning Through Pharmacies and Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs).

The multi-sectoral initiative, developed in collaboration with the Society for Family Health (SFH) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was unveiled during a stakeholders’ inception meeting held at the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja.

The event brought together policymakers, private sector leaders, development partners, and health stakeholders across Lagos State.

Declaring the project open, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, who was represented by the Director of Family Health and Nutrition, Dr. Folashade Oludara, described SWIFT as a timely solution to barriers that have long hindered women’s access to family planning, especially in underserved communities.

She noted that distance, cost, and stigma often prevent women from accessing modern contraceptives, and by involving pharmacies and PPMVs, the project brings services closer to the people while reinforcing every woman’s right to informed reproductive choices.

She commended the public-private partnership behind SWIFT, stating that it aligns with the state’s THEMES+ development agenda and its broader push toward Universal Health Coverage. Ogunyemi affirmed that the Lagos State Government supports integrating non-traditional providers into reproductive healthcare delivery, provided they are trained, regulated, and accountable.

She assured that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the project’s success and long-term sustainability, describing the stakeholders’ meeting as the beginning of measurable progress and greater inclusion in reproductive health access.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, in his welcome address, described family planning as a catalyst for development, noting that it empowers women, improves community health, and reduces poverty.

He said SWIFT builds upon the gains of the previous IntegratE programme, which trained over 1,200 PPMVs and pharmacists, counseled more than 310,950 women, and provided contraceptives to nearly 188,000 women of reproductive age across the state. He noted that the initiative will equip more frontline providers with tools, training, and oversight to deliver quality services where they are most needed.

Pharm. Kene Eruchalu, Deputy Director for Programme Delivery at the Society for Family Health, applauded the Gates Foundation for supporting the SWIFT project and expressed optimism about its potential impact.

He noted that although Lagos is the last of three pilot states, following Kaduna and Kano, its large and complex structure required thoughtful planning. He stressed that women generally feel more comfortable receiving reproductive services from female providers and that empowering women-led healthcare providers helps build trust, increase uptake, and achieve better health outcomes.

While the project does not have a fixed numerical target for Lagos due to its size, Eruchalu said the aim is to reach as many underserved women as possible and that every woman who is supported to plan her family contributes to uplifting a whole generation.

In her presentation titled “SWIFT Project: For a Sustainable Healthcare Industry,” Project Manager Ummi Rahama-Shehu described the initiative as a three-year social enterprise designed to deliver impact through economic viability, social inclusion, and gender empowerment.

She highlighted that the project will support need-based healthcare services, strengthen the investment readiness of healthcare providers, promote strong market presence, enable digital access to commodities, and build support networks to sustain impact. She emphasized the importance of forming women-led healthcare clusters, enhancing capacity, and improving access to finance to drive equitable reproductive healthcare across hard-to-reach communities.

Mr. Olukunle Daramola, State Consultant for the Gates Foundation, commended the Lagos State Government for its consistent commitment to health reforms and for supporting evidence-based solutions like SWIFT.

He described the project as one that empowers women and female entrepreneurs to deliver voluntary family planning at the community level, thereby strengthening families and building a more equitable society. Daramola, who oversees Gates Foundation programs across Nigeria, said Lagos was chosen for the pilot due to its proactive leadership and dedication to sustainable healthcare transformation.

Dr. Cecelia Mabogunje, Permanent Secretary of Health District VI, said that pharmacies and PPMVs are often the most accessible providers for many Lagosians, and projects like SWIFT help bridge the gap in access, particularly in underserved areas. She described the initiative as one that supports women, strengthens communities, and improves healthy child spacing, a factor she noted is key to maternal and child survival.

Dr. Taiwo Filusi, Zonal Director of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, welcomed the project as an important step toward regulatory compliance and quality assurance in family planning services.

He noted that many PPMVs are women who serve as trusted providers in their communities, and that supporting them with proper training and regulation helps to expand access while maintaining safety. He encouraged other donor organizations to follow the SWIFT model by working exclusively with registered and regulated providers.

The SWIFT Project aims to improve access to quality family planning services by scaling delivery through pharmacies and PPMVs, with a focus on women-led enterprises, digital innovation, and sustainable financing.

With Lagos State taking the lead, stakeholders are optimistic that the model will be replicated across other states to expand access, empower providers, and improve health outcomes for Nigerian women and families.

Share