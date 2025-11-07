Lagos Launches Polio Vaccination After Virus Detection In Makoko

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of a statewide Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign following the detection of an orphan variant of the poliovirus in the Makoko area of Lagos Mainland Local Government.

As read in a statement issued by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), the campaign will begin on Saturday, November 8, 2025, as part of efforts to interrupt any possible transmission and protect every child under five years from the risk of paralysis.

The Board explained that routine environmental surveillance had earlier detected the circulating Variant Poliovirus Type 2 (cVPV2) in samples collected from Makoko, a densely populated riverine community, an indication of potential ongoing transmission.

The Permanent Secretary of the Board, Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, mni, said the discovery underscores the need for a rapid and comprehensive response to strengthen population immunity and prevent further spread of the virus.

“Our goal is to ensure that every eligible child in Lagos receives the polio vaccine and remains protected from paralysis,” Mustafa said. “The detection of this virus is a reminder that polio remains a threat until it is completely eradicated. We therefore urge all parents, caregivers and community leaders to open their doors to health workers and cooperate fully with the vaccination teams.”

The LSPHCB noted that the State Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and other partners, will conduct two intensive rounds of house-to-house vaccination campaigns across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

The campaign, according to the statement, targets all children under five years of age, regardless of previous vaccination status. Each child will receive two drops of the novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2), which is safe, effective, and approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Mustafa further disclosed that Lagos State has enhanced its surveillance, vaccine logistics and risk communication systems to ensure smooth implementation of the campaign. Health workers, he added, have been trained on proper vaccine administration, cold chain management, and monitoring for any adverse events to maintain the highest safety standards.

Ahead of the exercise, the Board said the State Government has engaged key stakeholders, including local government chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, and health workers’ unions, to mobilise residents and foster community ownership of the campaign.

The statement assured residents that the vaccine will be administered free of charge and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every child in Lagos.

“Full cooperation from households and communities is vital to keep Lagos polio-free and safeguard the health of future generations,” the statement added.