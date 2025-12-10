Lagos Launches Major Reforms To Modernise Maritime Logistics

The Lagos State Government has announced a comprehensive set of reforms to modernise the state’s maritime logistics sector, improve road safety and strengthen the welfare of truck drivers operating across port corridors.

The initiatives were unveiled on Wednesday during a Stakeholders’ Engagement with maritime and logistics practitioners held at the LTV Combo Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, said the meeting underscores the collective responsibility to shape the future of an industry that serves as the heartbeat of commerce in Lagos and indeed in Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the challenges of ageing trucks, road safety risks, and unregulated activities around port corridors can no longer be ignored.

According to him, “Lagos cannot aspire to be a globally competitive logistics hub while relying on unsafe vehicles that limit efficiency and endanger lives.”

The Governor announced a truck fleet renewal programme that will help operators replace rickety trucks with modern CNG-powered vehicles. He said the government is partnering with financial institutions to design “loan products with flexible repayment structures specifically for truck fleet renewal.”

Sanwo-Olu described the intervention as both economic and life-saving, adding: “It will reduce road accidents, prevent cargo losses, mitigate gridlock caused by broken-down trucks, and elevate the image of Lagos as a city that values order and safety.”

To support truckers’ health, the Governor announced the rollout of a Free Eye Screening and Visual Health Programme.

“Every trucker deserves access to clear vision. Clear vision reduces accidents, improves alertness, and enhances overall road safety,” he said.

He also disclosed that the government is introducing a “free substance-abuse test and rehabilitation pathway for operators who may require help,” emphasising that the aim is “care, support, and restoration—not stigmatisation.”

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the engagement as proof of the government’s resolve to promote a safer logistics environment.

He said the reforms show the state’s commitment to “improving truckers’ welfare while promoting a cleaner and safer maritime transport ecosystem.”

Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Lawal-Othman, applauded the reforms, pledging full cooperation from operators.

He said truck owners are ready to “embrace the CNG trucks, phase out dilapidated vehicles and help boost the GDP of Lagos and Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Abubakar Liman Wali, who represented NDLEA Chairman Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), praised the administration, noting that stronger partnerships will help address drug use among drivers.

He said the interventions will “significantly reduce drug and substance abuse among operators and enhance overall road safety.”

Participants at the event received free eye screening, medicated glasses, substance-abuse tests and access to rehabilitation support.

Other dignitaries present included the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Kayode Opeifa, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport and Logistics, Mr Hassan Adekoya.