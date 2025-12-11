Lagos Launches Major Reforms To Modernise Maritime Logistics

The Lagos State Government has announced a comprehensive set of reforms to modernise the state’s maritime logistics sector, improve road safety and strengthen the welfare of truck drivers operating across port corridors.

The initiatives were unveiled on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement with maritime and logistics practitioners held at the LTV Combo Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, represented by his Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, said the meeting underscores the collective responsibility to shape the future of an industry that serves as the heartbeat of commerce in Lagos and indeed in Nigeria.” Sanwo-Olu noted that the challenges of ageing trucks, road safety risks, and unregulated activities around port corridors can no longer be ignored.

According to him, “Lagos cannot aspire to be a globally competitive logistics hub while relying on unsafe vehicles that limit efficiency and endanger lives.”

The governor announced a truck fleet renewal programme that will help operators replace rickety trucks with modern CNG-powered vehicles. He said the government is partnering with financial institutions to design “loan products with flexible repayment structures specifically for truck fleet renewal.”