Lagos Launches Maiden MSMEs Exclusive, Eko Round City Trade Fair 1.0

Lagos State has unveiled the inaugural edition of the Lagos MSMEs Exclusive and Eko Round City Trade Fair 1.0, a district-wide commercial showcase aimed at strengthening grassroots enterprise and broadening economic inclusion across the state.

Scheduled to hold from December 8–14 at the National Stadium, Surulere, the week-long fair is being organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment in partnership with Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas within the Lagos Central Senatorial District. Participating councils include Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, and Apapa, alongside their LCDAs such as Yaba, Coker-Aguda, Itire-Ikate, Ikoyi-Obalende, Apapa-Iganmu, Eti-Osa East, Iru-Victoria Island, and Lagos Island East.

Addressing journalists in Ikeja on Tuesday, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada-Ambrose, described the fair as a “celebration of enterprise, resilience, creativity, and community,” noting that it marks the evolution of the former Eko MSMEs Exclusive Trade Fair into a more inclusive, city-wide event.

She stressed that MSMEs remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, representing 96 per cent of businesses nationwide and contributing significantly to employment and GDP. Lagos, she added, reflects this even more strongly, with small businesses driving the state’s prominence in national productivity.

Bada-Ambrose outlined that the fair is anchored on five pillars: creating an inclusive marketplace for artisans, micro-businesses, and informal-sector operators; promoting capacity building through business clinics and mentorship; strengthening inter-LGA collaboration; offering family-friendly spaces including a children’s learning and play area; and stimulating grassroots economic growth through expanded market access and job creation.

The fair will feature exhibitions across fashion, food processing, home décor, crafts, services, and technology. Additionally, sessions on financial literacy, digital marketing, product standards, business registration, and access to credit will be held to enhance participants’ business capabilities.

The Commissioner also commended partners across the Lagos Central Senatorial District, including Ògbóni Oki, council chairmen, and Surulere Fiesta organisers, emphasizing that their collaboration underscores Lagos’ commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous economy.

She further noted that the initiative is intended to evolve into a long-term support platform for MSMEs, with plans for a comprehensive business database, continuous business clinics, enhanced access to local and international markets, and stronger value-chain development across LGAs.

Fair Coordinator, Ògbóni Fouad Oki, projected that over 3,000 participants, including artisans, designers, food vendors, home-décor producers, and tech service providers, are expected to attend the event.

Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Yusuf Suleiman, speaking on behalf of participating councils, praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the initiative, noting that the fair would “open new doors of opportunity for MSMEs and strengthen grassroots economic activity across the district.”