Lagos Launches Maiden Arts, Crafts Competition For Schools, Tertiary Institutions

The Lagos State Government has unveiled the Eko Arts and Crafts Competition, a new initiative designed to discover, nurture, and showcase creative talents among secondary school and tertiary institution students across the state.

The announcement was made on Thursday at a press conference held at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s conference room in Alausa, Ikeja, by Damilola Ayinde Marshal, Esq., Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Marshal explained that the competition, which opens for registration today, September 11, is directly tied to the Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, reflecting Governor Sanwo-Olu’s drive to position Lagos as the cultural and creative hub of Africa.

“This competition has been carefully designed to discover, nurture, and showcase the immense talent that exists in our secondary schools and tertiary institutions across Lagos,” she said.

Registration and submissions will be received online via www.ekoschoolsartsandcrafts.com until September 18, while the competition itself will run between September 18 and October 2.

Winners will receive scholarship awards approved by Governor Sanwo-Olu, along with opportunities for mentorship, exhibitions, and partnerships in the creative industry.

In her prepared speech, Marshal stressed that art is more than aesthetics.

“It is storytelling. It is heritage preservation. It is a mirror of society. Through paintings, drawings, sculptures, and crafts, our young people have the opportunity to express their thoughts, aspirations, and ideas while also preserving our cultural identity for future generations,” she said.

The governor’s aide added that the initiative is expected to foster creativity, encourage entrepreneurship in the creative sector, and develop skills that will support sustainable economic growth and innovation in Lagos.

She urged parents, school administrators, and guardians to encourage students to participate, describing the competition as a “golden opportunity” to turn hidden skills into productive careers.

“As we commence this journey, let me specially appreciate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, tourism development, and the promotion of arts and crafts.

His vision continues to drive our collective effort to position Lagos as the creative heartbeat of Nigeria and Africa,” she added.

Marshal also appealed to the media for support in giving the initiative wide publicity, noting that showcasing young creative talent was vital for the cultural and economic development of Lagos State.