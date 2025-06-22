Lagos Launches Implementation Phase Of Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme

Share

As part of efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Lagos State Government has inaugurated the Management Committee of the Lagos Private Health Partnership (LPHP), marking the commencement of the implementation phase of Executive Order EO/BOS/01/2024, which mandates health insurance for all residents of the state.

This development was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Bosun Ogunbanwo.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Room in Alausa, was presided over by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Describing the event as a significant milestone, Abayomi said it marked the official activation of the governing structure for a transformative framework that will drive mandatory health insurance across Lagos State’s formal sector.

He stated that the Executive Order represents the state’s strategic domestication of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act of 2022, adapted to suit Lagos’ unique socio-economic realities.

The commissioner explained that the new framework emerged from extensive stakeholder engagement, resulting in an operational model aimed at ensuring inclusivity, equity, and long-term sustainability. At the heart of this model is the Lagos Private Health Partnership (LPHP), a public–private implementation structure involving state agencies, HMOs, private healthcare providers, the NHIA, digital platforms, and civil society groups.

The operational guidelines for the Executive Order were developed by a technical working group led by globally renowned health systems expert, Prof. Afolabi Ogunlesi. In his keynote presentation, Prof. Ogunlesi described Lagos as Nigeria’s “health insurance engine room,” citing the presence of over 46 NHIA-accredited HMOs, more than 1,800 private healthcare facilities, and an estimated market value of ₦100 billion as of 2023. He said that despite the scale, inefficiencies and poor coordination have hampered progress, and the LPHP is structured to address these gaps, especially within the organised private sector.

The LPHP will be partly financed through 13 percent of collected insurance contributions, which will be allocated for health system strengthening, subsidies for vulnerable groups, and public awareness campaigns. The long-term plan, Ogunlesi noted, is to upgrade beneficiaries to more comprehensive coverage such as the Red and Gold insurance plans.

Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), urged that the implementation be inclusive, especially for low-income earners who may struggle to afford certain premium tiers. She called for a balanced approach to ensure no one is left behind.

The newly inaugurated committee includes key figures such as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, regulators, NHIA representatives, private sector leaders, and appointees of the Health Commissioner. The state also announced the establishment of a full-time Delivery Office with an initial one-year tenure to oversee implementation logistics. The office, to be coordinated by the Directorate of Healthcare Planning, Research and Statistics, is expected to begin operations in July 2025.

As part of the next steps, a six-to-nine-month statewide public sensitization campaign will begin to raise awareness and encourage compliance. Prof. Abayomi explained that the implementation will proceed in three phases: beginning with the formal sector, expanding to the informal sector—estimated at over 20 million residents—and finally consolidating coverage across remaining population groups.

Abayomi emphasized that this reform is not optional but a collective responsibility. He warned that healthcare providers or HMOs that fail to align with the new vision risk being excluded from the delivery of services in the state. He concluded by declaring that this initiative is not just a policy but a movement, with Lagos setting the pace for other states to follow.

With the formal governance structure now in place, Lagos State appears poised to redefine access to healthcare as a legal right—driven by policy, sustained by partnerships, and powered by innovation.

