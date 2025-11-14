Lagos Launches Digital Platform To Curb Racketeering, Corruption In Land Administration

The Lagos State Government has introduced the Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPPS), a comprehensive digital platform aimed at eliminating racketeering, corruption, and other challenges in land administration.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who unveiled the platform on Friday, described it as a major advancement in managing land use, development control, and urban growth in Africa’s largest megacity. Developed in partnership with technical experts, EPPPS digitizes land administration, mapping, and data management.

“Our city is expanding rapidly. With the daily rise in population and economic activities, it is clear that we need a smarter and more transparent system. The traditional paper-based methods can no longer match the speed and efficiency required by a 21st-century megacity,” the governor said.

He noted that the platform supports the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, particularly its Technology and Innovation pillar, by promoting modern, efficient public service delivery.

According to Sanwo-Olu, EPPPS enables citizens, developers, and built-environment professionals to submit planning applications, upload building designs, and track application status online from any location.

The system is designed to enhance transparency, reduce delays, minimize human interference, and curb corruption in the planning process.

He added that the platform will generate accurate data for urban management, infrastructure planning, and environmental monitoring, ensuring that developments align with the state’s master plan and safety standards.

“For residents, this means less stress, shorter queues, and faster approvals. It guarantees fairness by ensuring that every application is processed on merit and every development meets safety and environmental requirements. This is how technology brings government closer to the people,” the governor said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, described the platform as a major milestone in land administration.

“This is the future of Lagos. Beyond blocking loopholes and preventing revenue losses caused by human interference, EPPPS significantly cuts processing time. Most importantly, it curbs corruption, both within and outside government, because its real-time data cannot be easily manipulated,” he said.