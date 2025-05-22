Lagos Launches CNG Training For Polytechnic Students

Share

The Lagos State Government has partnered with key stakeholders in the energy, transportation, and education sectors to launch a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion training program for 500 polytechnic students across the South-West region.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday in Lagos, was organised by the Mofe Foundation in collaboration with the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS). It aims to bridge the skills gap in Nigeria’s growing CNG sector while promoting sustainability, reducing emissions, and empowering the next generation of technicians and engineers.

The event brought together students from polytechnics across the South-West, with experts highlighting Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves and advocating for its use as a cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to petrol.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the state is actively involved in CNG conversions and infrastructure development. He disclosed that through IBILE Holdings, the state is constructing 17 CNG filling stations, all scheduled for completion by October 2025.

“We’re undertaking conversions and constructing 17 new CNG stations across the state. The goal is to make CNG accessible and available at stations for vehicles that have been converted,” Osiyemi stated.

He added that the training program would enhance student employability and increase the number of skilled CNG professionals in the region, while also helping to reduce transport costs by up to 70 per cent — a significant cushion against the removal of fuel subsidies.

Also speaking at the event, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Biodun Ogunleye, represented by Mr. Aileru Tajudeen, underscored the climate and economic benefits of CNG adoption.

“CNG is the future — cleaner, cheaper, and more sustainable than fossil fuels,” he said, noting ongoing inter-ministerial collaboration to expand access to CNG conversion services and infrastructure in the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, represented by the state’s Youth Ambassador, Obadare Adenekan, said the initiative aligns with the ministry’s commitment to youth empowerment, describing young people as key drivers of economic and social transformation.

NAPS South-West Coordinator, Mr. Johnson Obasanya, praised the program as a timely response to youth unemployment. He emphasized that the training would be sustained and expanded to reach more students across the country.

Convener of the Mofe Foundation, Dr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, in her keynote address, said the future of Nigeria’s transport and industrial sectors lies in strategic CNG development.

“CNG conversion is not just an alternative — it’s a catalyst for transformative change,” she said, calling for similar training facilities to be established across Nigeria. Akingbagbohun, a former Chair of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, noted that the training covers critical aspects such as safety, design, and proper installation to prevent accidents from poor conversions.

Mr. Babafemi Oluwaseun, Technical Director of Verde Dynamo CNG, whose company volunteered to train the students, delivered a technical session on “The Future of CNG in Nigeria: Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow.” He shared key safety tips and urged stakeholders to embrace nationwide adoption of CNG for collective progress.

