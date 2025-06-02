Lagos Launches Africa’s Largest Clean Cookstove Project

Share

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Working Group for a planned nationwide 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Project. The State also concluded plans to institute Africa’s first subnational carbon exchange, the Lagos Carbon Exchange (LCX), establishing Lagos as a trailblazer in structured, compliance-driven carbon markets.

In taking significant steps towards climate leadership and economic transformation, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi explained on Monday that the initiative is part of the states effort to revolutionize energy access, reduce carbon emissions, and create green jobs across the country.

According to Mrs Oshodi, the project begins with the deployment of six million free cookstoves in Makoko, Lagos State, as the anchor and pilot region. The initiative also marks the launch of Africa’s first subnational carbon exchange, the Lagos Carbon Exchange (LCX), establishing Lagos as a trailblazer in structured, compliance-driven carbon markets.

“This isn’t just a clean energy project—it’s a blueprint for sustainable development. We’re talking about 35 million green jobs, billions in climate finance, and tangible improvements in health, especially for women and children who suffer the most from indoor pollution,” She said.

She added that the project includes several social incentives, such as: ₦1 billion annual allocations for each of Lagos’s 57 LGAs/LCDAs. ₦10,000 payments for stove users. Renewable Energy Support and support for MSMEs and climate-smart health infrastructure

The project will distribute 80 million highly efficient cookstoves nationwide, reducing carbon emissions and improving public health. The initiative is projected to generate 35 million green jobs and unlock billions in climate finance.

The project is expected to generate 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon credits under the UNFCCC’s Article 6.4 framework.

The 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Project is a significant step towards a sustainable future for Nigeria, aligning with the THEMES+ agenda and investing in people, powering communities, and preparing Lagos for the future. With the endorsement of the Nigerian Climate Change Council and the Office of the Vice President, this initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the country’s climate and economic landscape

