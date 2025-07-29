Lagos Lauds The Alternative Bank For Walk4ZeroPlastic Initiative

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has commended The Alternative Bank (AltBank) for its leadership in environmental sustainability following the successful Walk4ZeroPlastic march.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Sterling Sustainability Working Group, mobilised over 300 volunteers in a plastic clean-up exercise that culminated at Tejuosho Market in Lagos. Several tonnes of plastic waste were recovered during the exercise, which also featured community sensitisation on proper waste disposal and long-term environmental practices.

Representing the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, the Director of Waste Management, Adeoye Babajide, stated that the campaign aligns with the state’s ongoing efforts to tackle plastic pollution, particularly in densely populated areas.

Wahab praised The Alternative Bank for setting an example within the private sector. “I want to commend and appreciate The Alternative Bank, a member of the Sterling Group, for their exemplary contribution and collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in achieving the successful management of used plastics and ultimately ensuring environmental sustainability and protection in Lagos,” Wahab said.

“The organisers should be applauded as an example for other private organisations to emulate.” The Walk4ZeroPlastic initiative aimed to raise awareness about the impact of plastic waste.

The event engaged not only volunteers and employees but also market leaders, residents, and government agencies. In support of Lagos State Waste Management Authority’s (LAWMA) efforts, The Alternative Bank also donated plastic waste bins to the market to aid in waste collection and sorting.