Lagos Landlady Debunks Claim Fire Started From Her Property

A landlady in Lagos, Mrs. Gloria Unazoi, has pushed back against reports suggesting that a recent fire incident at a fuel station in the Obawole area of Ifako-Ijaiye council area originated from her property.

In a letter made available to the media on Monday, Unazoi, through her legal counsel at Bodunde Bankole and Co., described the claim as “false and misleading.”

The letter was signed by Adedapo Adepegba on behalf of the firm. The statement was in response to remarks attributed to the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, who said officials on site had suggested the fire may have started from a building behind the filling station.

Unazoi, whose house sits directly behind the affected station on Old Akute Road, said there is clear evidence that the blaze was caused by negligence during fuel discharge operations at the facility.

“We can categorically state and prove that the fire did not start from the building behind the filling station, which is our client’s building,” the letter read.

According to the lawyers, the fire broke out during the process of transferring premium motor spirit from a tanker into the station’s underground tank.

They further alleged that the same station had a similar incident in 2023 and that Unazoi had warned the owner then to implement safety measures.