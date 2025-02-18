Lagos, Lafarge Partner To Create Alternative Fuel Through Easter

Share

The Lagos State Government has entered into a partnership with Lafarge Africa Plc to convert non-recyclable waste into alternative fuel.

This innovative initiative aims to tackle the state’s waste management challenges while promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Under the partnership, Lafarge will utilize its expertise in waste management to convert non-recyclable waste into alternative fuel, which will be used to power its cement production facilities.

This will not only reduce the company’s reliance on fossil fuels but also minimise the environmental impact of waste disposal.

The Lagos State Government has expressed its commitment to supporting the partnership, which is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and promote a culture of sustainability in the state.

This partnership is a significant step towards achieving the state’s vision of becoming a waste-free and environmentally sustainable city.

By converting waste into a valuable resource, Lagos State is poised to become a model for innovative waste management in Africa.

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lafarge Africa PLC to use nonrecyclable combustible waste as an alternative fuel.

