Lagos: Labour Protests Over Ban On Rtean, NURTW

Organiser labour under the aegis of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (TUC) in solidarity with the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN) during the week staged a peaceful protest to the office of Governor Babajide San- wo-Olu of Lagos State in Alausa, Ikeja to register their grievances over the proscription of RTEAN and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

Addressing newsmen, Comrade Nuhu Toro, the General Secretary of TUC in company with some labour leaders, said that it was wrong for the government to ban RTEAN and the NURTW in the state. According to him, “we find this ridiculous and it is important to put the record straight that the subsisting court judgement says the LASG must respect the rights of the unions. “This is a constitutional right that must be respected.

We are here to submit our letter of demands to Governor Sanwoolu and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. “We want to assume that the Lagos State Governor is a gentleman. This is the first phase and we expect the him to call the organised labour for a meeting within a week. The two transport unions should be allowed to operate freely in Lagos.” The spokesperson of TUC said that disobedience of court orders and abridgement of fundamental human rights as regards the RTEAN, and the NURTW would not be allowed.

He said that the union was in the Exclusive legislative list and that it should be treated as such. “Trade unions are on the Exclusive Legislative List, which in simple language means that states, including Lagos State, do not have powers over trade unions not to talk of proscribing them,” he said. Their letter, which was made available to newsmen stated: “Your government in purport- ing to proscribe RTEAN violates the International Labour Organisation, ILO Convention No. 87 which guarantees humans the right to freely associate.

“Your government’s seizure of the RTEAN offices built by the union is a gross violation of the constitutional right to own property, and your constitutional duty to defend private property. “The seizure by your government of two TUC buses found on the premises of the RTEAN and repainting them, has no other word but theft. It is unacceptable that your government continues to hold on to the TUC buses and putting them to use.”

Receiving the letter on behalf of Governor Sanwoolu, Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojo from the Ministry of Transportation assured the organised labour and members of the transport unions that the Governor would look into their demands. He told them that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry was in an- other assignment at the Deputy Governor’s office and that the Governor was not around. He urged them to be calm, adding that the is- sue would be amicably resolved.