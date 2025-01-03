Lagos Kulturefest: Halimath Omotayo Alabi Honoured With Arts Ambassador Award

Share

In recognition of her outstanding dedication and impactful contributions to the performing arts, celebrated dancer and dance director, Halimath Omotayo Alabi, was awarded the prestigious Arts Ambassador Award during the 2024 edition of the highly anticipated Lagos Kulturefest.

This prestigious award was presented by Mrs. Ojikutu Balogun, the representative of the Honorable Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State.

The Lagos Kulturefest, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria, provided the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. Alabi’s receipt of the Arts Ambassador Award reflects her unwavering commitment to promoting the arts and her significant role in shaping the cultural identity of Lagos.

Her passion and talent have not only garnered her accolades but have also inspired a new generation of artists and performers to pursue their craft with vigor and creativity.

In addition to the Arts Ambassador Award, Halimath was also honoured with a cash prize for being the Best Dance Director of the Season at the recently concluded Alimosho Must Dance event held December 24, 2024 .

This recognition highlights Alabi’s exceptional skills in dance direction and her ability to inspire and elevate the performances of her dancers. Her innovative choreography and artistic vision have set her apart in a competitive industry, solidifying her tatus as a leading figure in the realm of dance.

Halimath Alabi has been a pivotal force in the theatre community, serving as the Assistant Director at Theatre Centrik, where she has collaborated with numerous esteemed directors and artists.

Through her experiences, she has developed a unique blend of talents, including dancing, drumming, singing, and acting.

This versatility not only showcases her artistic prowess but also reflects her dedication to the holistic development of the performing arts in Nigeria. Her influence extends beyond her performances; Halimath is a mentor and role model for aspiring artists.

Known for her commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a supportive environment for creativity to flourish, her workshops and community outreach programs aim to empower individuals to explore their artistic potential, ensuring that the arts continue to thrive in the region. As she stands at the forefront of the theatre industry, Halimath Omotayo Alabi’s impact resonates deeply within the cultural fabric of Lagos.

Her work serves as a testament to the power of the arts to inspire, unite, and transform communities. With this recent recognition, Halimath continues to champion the importance of the arts, encouraging others to embrace their creativity and contribute to Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

