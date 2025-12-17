Lagos KultureFest 2025 Sets Benchmark As Fastest-Rising All-In-One Festival

It was a rousing reception for the 20th Anniversary/Lagos @60 edition of Lagos KultureFest 2025 which ended recently amid accolades from the public, critics, and cultural leaders.

The event has been described as a landmark event that showcases Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and its rising influence across Africa, inspiring pride and confidence in future growth.

The 20th Anniversary / Lagos @60 edition attracted scores of arts and culture enthusiasts, artistes, critics, filmmakers, among others to the Lagos Theatre, Igando, venue of the event.

Attendees praised KultureFest for its organisation, the quality of its performances, and its cultural richness. “I’ve never seen Lagos Theatre this full. People stood, clapped, shouted, and cried. KultureFest made us proud to be Nigerian,” said Mrs. Kemi Adebayo, a cultural enthusiast from Ikorodu.

“This is the kind of festival the world should see. The creativity was overwhelming,” shared a University of Lagos student attendee. A visiting Ghanaian arts curator described KultureFest as a global brand.

The energy was so powerful that by the end of the closing ceremony, the hall erupted with repeated chants of: “We want 2026! We want 2026!”

Many attendees also expressed their excitement by registering on the spot, eager for the October 31, 2026 edition, which promises an even more inclusive and dynamic cultural experience that unites us all in anticipation.

With over 12 categories of programming, KultureFest 2025 delivered Africa’s most diverse cultural showcase: full-scale theatre productions; dance and Afro-fusion showcases; music and live bands; masquerades and indigenous drum ensembles; fashion and cultural runway; literary and spoken-word performances; creative business workshops; technical theatre masterclasses; and visual arts exhibitions; cultural food fair.

The list also include: diaspora participation, and youth empowerment platforms. The festival’s ability to combine all these activities seamlessly is what many critics now call “the future model of African cultural festivals.” The headline production, ‘Mr. Nigeria’, received standing ovations for its brilliant interpretation of national identity, leadership, and cultural resilience.

Directed by Art Osagie Okedigun, codirected by Thomas Ogaga Obrutu and Goddey Ohwoharohwo Johnson, and movement produced by Halimat Omotayo Alabi, the play showcased the best of African theatre craftsmanship Written by festival founder Obani Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte, the production generated thunderous cheers and emotional reactions.

One viewer remarked: “I felt like I was watching a Broadway-level performance, but rooted in Nigerian soul.” Lagos Theatre, Igando, reached capacity within minutes, leaving many standing at the back or watching from designated overflow areas. Every corner of the venue radiated excitement.

A volunteer at the entrance said: “We have never seen a Lagos cultural event this full. Not even during festive seasons.” The atmosphere was so charged that performers, speakers, and crew were visibly moved by the crowd’s energy.

Cultural analysts noted that the scale of turnout and media buzz around the festival presents an enormous opportunity for corporate sponsors, government agencies, NGOs, international cultural organisations, creative industry investors, and individual art patrons.

The festival’s reach now extends across over 15 tertiary institutions, thousands of youths annually, growing diaspora attention, community-wide cultural participation.

Seakig with New Telegraph, KultureFest’s Founder, Boyede Greenlyte noted that brands looking for youth engagement, visibility, CSR cultural investment, and nation-building alignment now consider Lagos KultureFest as one of the most strategic cultural platforms.

“KultureFest is more than an event; it is a platform for cultural investment, community transformation, and a movement that unites us all in celebrating and advancing African creativity. “We welcome sponsors, institutions, and individual arts lovers to join us in shaping its next chapter,” he said.

The festival also honoured the 2025 graduating class of the Creative Future Training Programme (CFTP), a disciplinebased creative academy that has developed hundreds of young cultural workers from LASU, AAUA, AAU, UNIZIK, and several other universities.

According to Boyede, these young creatives are now positioned to drive Nigeria’s creative economy forward. Stakeholders highlighted the festival’s substantial impact on local tourism and hospitality; vendors and small businesses; youth employment; cultural education; community development; and international cultural diplomacy Festival Founder Greenlyte added:

“We are building Africa’s biggest cultural bridge. 2026 will be explosive, historic, and globally inclusive.” Founded in 2005, Lagos KultureFest is a multidisciplinary cultural festival committed to celebrating African creativity, developing young artists, and strengthening cultural identity. Over 20 years, it has grown into one of Africa’s most influential grassroots-to-global cultural movements.