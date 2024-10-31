Lagos Kicks-Off Free Hypertension, Diabetes Screening At 330 Sites

Share

In a significant effort to address the health risks associated with hypertension and diabetes, the Lagos State Government has launched its “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers” campaign, providing screening services at 330 designated sites across the state.

This health initiative aims to heighten public awareness and encourage regular blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, targeting the growing prevalence of these silent yet life-threatening conditions.

This campaign forms part of the national ‘10 Million Project,’ a programme initiated by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to address the widespread impact of hypertension and diabetes.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced the initiative last Friday at a news briefing. The campaign launch was marked by a special screening event at the Lagos State Executive Council meeting held on Monday day at the Lagos House, Alausa-Ikeja, where prominent government figures, including Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, underwent screenings for blood pressure and sugar levels as part of the inaugural activities.

During the Executive Council event, the Special Adviser to the Lagos Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, conducted blood pressure and sugar level screenings for Deputy Governor Dr. Hamzat and supervised the screening of other cabinet members.

Participants included the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Sam Egube; Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada; and Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, among others. Additionally, over the weekend, Dr. (Mrs.) Ogunyemi conducted screenings for prominent figures such as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Babajimi Benson and Fuad Laguda of the House of Representatives.

Dr. Ogunyemi highlighted the necessity of routine checks to control hypertension and diabetes. “Hypertension and diabetes are two silent killers that need to be tamed,” she emphasised, urging Lagosians and Nigerians alike to “know and control their numbers by attending screenings at designated sites or their private facilities.”

Screenings are scheduled to continue at 30 general hospitals and 300 primary health centres across Lagos, with the Lagos State Ministry of Health coordinating efforts to maximise reach and accessibility.

Screening sites are strategically distributed to cover various local government areas, ensuring easy access for residents. The “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers” campaign is set to run from Monday, October 28 to Sunday, November 3, 2024, with screenings starting at 9 a.m. daily across the state. The Lagos State Government remains committed to the health and safety of its residents through this proactive health initiative.

