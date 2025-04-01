Share

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday announced that a total of 117 million Nigerians have registered for the National Identity Number as of February 28, 2025.

According to information released on the NIMC enrollment dashboard, Lagos State has the highest number of registrants, exceeding 12.6 million.

Meanwhile, Kano State ranks second, with 10.2 million individuals registered.

New Telegraph gathered that among the registered population, 66,281,803 (56.5%) are male, while 51,079,521 (43.5%) are female.

“NIMC’s enrollment figures as of February 28, 2025, currently stand at over 117 million unique records. The highest cumulative enrollment figure of over 12.6 million was recorded in Lagos State.

“Regional figures indicated an almost equal distribution across the North and South,” the report on the government agency’s portal stated.

Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Ekiti states have been identified as the three states with the lowest enrollment numbers.

Bayelsa reported a total of 758,111 registrations, which included 416,015 males and 342,096 females. Following closely, Ebonyi had a total of 990,775 registrations, consisting of 537,939 males and 452,836 females. Ekiti recorded 1,143,102 registrations, with 566,229 males and 576,873 females.

Additional states with low National Identification Number (NIN) registrations include Cross River, which had 1,397,233 registrations; Taraba, with 1,768,754; Yobe, with 1,857,532; Kogi, with 1,912,382; Enugu, with 1,946,464; Kwara, with 2,004,667; and Imo, with 2,024,423.

In contrast, Lagos achieved the highest enrollment figure, totaling 12,612,334 registrations, which comprised 6,870,915 males and 5,741,419 females.

Kano followed with 10,246,055 registrations, including 5,924,126 males and 4,321,929 females.

Kaduna recorded 6,945,818 registrations, with 3,832,083 males and 3,113,735 females. Ogun had a total of 4,926,721 registrations, consisting of 2,567,102 males and 2,359,619 females. Oyo reported 4,539,340 registrations, with 2,361,100 males and 2,178,240 females.

Other states within the top ten include Katsina, with 4,019,964 registrations (2,369,071 males and 1,650,893 females); the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with 3,795,690 registrations (2,213,061 males and 1,582,629 females); Rivers, with 3,532,787 registrations (1,923,311 males and 1,609,476 females); Delta, with 3,198,779 registrations (1,691,182 males and 1,507,597 females); and Bauchi, with 3,078,996 registrations (1,927,994 males and 1,151,002 females).

