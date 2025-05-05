Lagos Justifies Investment In IT Infrastructure

Share

The Lagos State Government says its sustained investments in digital infrastructure and internet connectivity are yielding significant results, with over one million new internet users recorded between 2024 and 2025.

Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Alake, made this known during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

He credited the growth to the state’s ambitious MetroFibre project, which is laying the foundation for Lagos to evolve into a fully digitised and connected smart city.

“Building a digitised city will require physical infrastructure connections to improve the digital connectivity of the state,” Alake stated.

“The MetroFibre project seeks to deliver 6,000 kilometres of optic fibre and ducts to increase digital penetration. As a result of this ongoing fibre rollout and connectivity push, the number of internet subscribers increased by approximately one million between 2024 and 2025.”

Alake also highlighted progress made by the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), noting that 6,465,667 residents have been registered so far, including over 2.4 million children.

He added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is targeting over 20 million registrations, with a commitment to registering 10 million more residents in the next two years.

In further alignment with the state’s THEMES Plus development agenda, Alake announced the deployment of Intelligent Video Surveillance systems to improve safety and productivity in critical areas.

Surveillance cameras have already been installed in locations such as Alapere and Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja. “This initiative will help protect businesses, improve operational efficiency, and enhance internally generated revenue,” he said.

Addressing the growing relevance of artificial intelligence (AI), the Commissioner emphasized the state’s intention to regulate the development and use of AI technologies.

“AI is now astronomic and we know the dangers that come with it,” he warned. “We want to ensure that when people build AI, it is safe, reflects our diversity, and promotes fairness.”

Alake affirmed that the Lagos State Government remains committed to using innovation and technology as key drivers of socio-economic growth, positioning Lagos as a leading digital hub in Africa.

