Lagos Judiciary Announces N30,000 Fee For Virtual Hearing

The Lagos State judiciary has announced the payment of N30,000 fee per session for all remote or virtual court proceedings across the state from April 1. This is contained in a circular by acting Chief Registrar Tajudeen Elias dated March 28, according to the News Agency of the yesterday. The circular said all applications for virtual hearings must be made to the court hearing the matter. It added that payment shall be made upon approval to the court.

The circular said the Assistant Chief Registrar Litigation in Ikeja or Lagos would schedule the case for hearing upon receipt of payment. It said: “No other office or officer is authorised to conduct or schedule cases for virtual proceedings in the High and Magistrate Courts of Lagos State.

“The First Hightower Infotech Limited (FHTI) will continue to provide internet access and service for the courts where they currently offer such services. “Court registrars are directed to ensure strict compliance with the circular.” Commenting on the development, Musbau Famuyiwa, the Managing Director of Global T & T New Solutions Limited, told NAN that the virtual hearing became popular in Nigeria during COVID-19. Global T&T partnered the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on virtual court proceedings.