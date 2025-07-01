Lagos Joins African Cultural Festival To Boost Tourism

The Lagos State Government has announced a strategic partnership with the African Cultural Festival ahead of its 2025 edition. This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe. The information was contained in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

The international cultural exchange, themed “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration,” will begin with a series of countdown activities across Lagos in July and culminate in a major festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 19 and 20.

Aregbe explained that the collaboration is aimed at reinforcing Lagos’ global cultural presence while deepening engagement with the diaspora and driving economic impact. He noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu considers the festival to be in line with the THEMES+ agenda, especially in areas related to economic diversification and cultural diplomacy.

He stated that beyond the aesthetic and celebratory elements of the festival, the real value lies in the opportunity it presents to project African narratives on a global platform and position Lagos among leading global cultural cities. He added that the platform represents a catalyst for long-term socio-economic transformation, with an emphasis on unity, shared purpose, and commitment from Africans and the diaspora in building the continent’s future.

Lagos is expected to be represented by a delegation of creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators passionate about the global relevance of African culture. The 2025 festival will draw participants from across Africa and the diaspora, including U.S. legislators, global creatives, and key stakeholders in the fields of culture, media, and enterprise.

Cultural icons such as Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery and Miss Phipps will be honoured at the “Celebrating African Elders” event, which recognizes individuals who embody and preserve African heritage.

Other highlights of the festival include the Africa Arise Leadership Summit, the ACF Marketplace, the Taste of Africa culinary showcase, the African I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y Exhibition, the NextGen Connect Youth Forum, the African Diaspora Summit, the ACF runway event, and the official launch of Duduplugs. The Duduplugs platform is envisioned as an innovation hub that will connect Africa’s creative and economic sectors to global markets, and is expected to stimulate increased tourism interest in Lagos from 2025.

The African I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y Exhibition will spotlight African heritage through storytelling, visual arts, and film, celebrating the continent’s cultural depth and diversity.

The African Cultural Festival is spearheaded by ACI Entertainment, which operates out of Lagos and Pennsylvania, with a mission to elevate Africa’s creative economy on the global stage.