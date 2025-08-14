Lagos Issues Traffic Diversion Plan For Maryland Bridge Night Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion schedule to facilitate emergency repairs on the damaged wall of the Maryland Independence Bridge.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the maintenance works will run from Saturday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 19, between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. each day.

During the three-night operation, motorists heading towards Oshodi, Ojuelegba, Stadium, and Lagos Island will be diverted at Maria Lodge, Maryland, onto the Maryland Bridge to connect Idiroko inward Anthony. The main carriageway will be closed to traffic for the duration of the works.

However, those travelling inbound Ketu or Ikorodu from Lagos, Stadium, or Anthony will not be affected and can expect free movement.

Osiyemi assured residents that traffic management officers will be deployed to guide motorists, maintain order, and reduce congestion. He appealed for patience, urging road users to comply with officers’ directives to ensure smooth vehicular flow during the repair period.