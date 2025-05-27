Lagos Issues Traffic Advisory For ECOWAS Summit

Share

The Lagos State Government has issued a travel advisory for motorists ahead of the ECOWAS Summit, scheduled from May 27 to 29. Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, made this known in a statement yesterday.

She said traffic diversions are to ensure smooth flow and boost security around NIIA House and Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island. Motorists heading to Lagos Island or the Mainland from Eko Hotel Roundabout should use Adetokunbo Ademola Road to connect Civic Centre, then Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

She stated that they should continue straight to Bonny Camp Roundabout and turn right to proceed toward Lagos Island or the Mainland.

Alternatively, drivers may access Lagos Island/ Mainland via the Falomo Ramp near the Law School to complete their journeys. She said those exiting Ajose Adeogun or Adetokunbo Ademola via Eko Hotel Roundabout should pass through Sanusi Fafunwa Street.

They should drive straight, link Akin Adesola Road, then turn left at the junction to access Ahmadu Bello Way or Adeola Odeku. Ogunlola added that a right turn at the same junction leads to Falomo Bridge or the Law School route.

Motorists leaving Lagos Continental Hotel toward Bonny Camp should use Kofo Abayomi Road and connect Kilimanjaro Junction on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

