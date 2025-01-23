Lagos Issues Relocation Notices To Island Stall Owners

Share

The Lagos State government has given traders operating under Apongbon Bridge and on drainage setbacks on Lagos Island a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate the premises.

This directive, issued by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab on Thursday, is in preparation for the commencement of the urban regeneration of Lagos Island.

According to Wahab, the areas in question have been taken over by illegal structures and activities, contributing significantly to flooding and posing serious threats to lives and property. The Commissioner noted that the setbacks of critical drainage collectors, such as Bombata/Olusi and Alagbafo, have been converted into shops and other structures, exacerbating the issue.

He issued the notice while addressing the media after an inspection tour of the Savage/Elegbata Bombata Drainage channel around the Olowogbowo/Apongbon axis on Lagos Island.

“I have instructed that the shop/stall owners be served abatement notices. We are going to clear these infractions and keep the maintenance work going while ensuring that the contract is revisited to accommodate these two collectors,” he said.

Wahab, who observed during the inspection that traders selling livestock had also converted under Apongbon Bridge into a ranch and livestock market, thereafter ordered the immediate relocation of the livestock traders to designated markets, saying they contributed to the blockage of the two collectors in the area.

“What we saw is not something that we are happy about. People have fully built on setbacks and drainage channels, and when you build structures on these infrastructures, how do you expect them to be maintained?

“We have abused these infrastructures, and I have given directives to the appropriate department to serve a notice of abatement. If compliance is not carried out, enforcement will commence,” he added.

According to reports, this move is part of the state government’s efforts to address the environmental challenges facing Lagos Island. The urban regeneration project aims to restore the area’s original master plan, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment for residents.

