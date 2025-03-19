Lagos Issues 72-Hour Eviction Notice To POWA-Dolphin Gate Traders

Share

The Lagos State Government has issued a 72-hour eviction notice to illegal traders and squatters occupying setbacks from POWA Gate to Dolphin Gate in Lagos Island.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to clear illegal structures and restore public order.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the eviction on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

He stated that the notice was served to ensure sanitation and environmental cleanliness in the area.

A video accompanying the announcement captured the bustling commercial activities along the corridor, showing traders displaying various goods and wheelbarrow pushers navigating the crowded space.

This latest action is part of a broader enforcement drive by the Lagos State Government to reclaim public spaces and enforce urban regulations.

Similar operations have led to the removal of unauthorized structures from setbacks, roadways, and drainage paths across Lagos.

