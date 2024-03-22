Lagos Island Lawmaker Empowers Over 800 Vulnerable With Items, N10m

Prince Taiwo Oyekan, Deputy Leader of Lagos Island Local Government Legislative Arm has empowered over 800 vulnerable residents and doled out N10 million to cushion the effects of the current economic challenges.

Oyekan, representing Ward C 1 in the council, disbursed industrial sewing machines, foodstuff and cash of over N10 million to the needy, widows and the aged drawn from a variety of communities in the area.

According to him, there is a need to cascade what the governor and the President are doing at the grassroots to ameliorate the economic hardship.

“I have to save to come up with this mega economic empowerment programme because of the hardship in the economy at the moment.

“I have been thinking of how to give back to the community and to our people. We have given out sewing machines, bags of rice and cash to the people.

“This is our own way of supporting what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have been doing to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“This is funded by myself. I have been saving funds from my impression and salary as a councillor to give back to the people.

“We have spent over N10 million to carry out this mega economic empowerment,” Oyekan said.

The legislator stated that he personally went around to hand-pick the genuine people who needed the support, without being influenced by anyone.

Oyekan, who noted that he had been empowering his constituents since 2017, urged the present beneficiaries to make good use of the gesture.

Commending the councillor, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, who was represented by the Head of White Cap Chiefs, Chief Abdul-Lateef Aderibigbe-Ajose, said that the council legislator had followed after his father, the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, who was also a philanthropist.

Akiolu advised the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously to create wealth for themselves.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Mayegun Moshood, noted that the party was proud of the gesture of Oyekan, having been organising different programmes over the years.

Describing the gesture as great, Ojelabi said that the councillor had keyed into the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

One of the beneficiaries, Alhaja Wulemotu Musa, who prayed for the council legislator, said that she would use the gesture to feed during Ramadan.

“We cannot be eating with this gesture without saying prayers for the giver. As we eat and feed others, we shall continue to pray for him,” Musa said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Shewu Sanusi-Aka, another beneficiary, said that he could not quantify how far the gesture would contribute to his life.

Sanusi-Aka said: “This is very fantastic, the prince has been trying and God will continue to help him.

“The last time he did this, I was given a reading glass and medicine free. He has done a lot that most people benefitted from. My advice for him is to continue and good will follow him.”

Another 87-year-old beneficial, Mr Yisa Giwa, who applauded Oyekan, said that the gesture would go a long way to alleviate suffering and hardship.

A beneficiary of the sewing machine, Ms Shakeerat Muhammad from the Isale-Eko Community, applauded the councillor, saying that the machine would empower her and her family.

Mrs Kudirat Adamson, a person living with disabilities who also benefitted from the gesture, commended the councillor for being consistent in empowering the less privileged, including the PWDs.

Oyekan disbursed over N10 million to no fewer than 400 households including widows and aged men, 400 5kg bags of rice and industrial sewing machines.